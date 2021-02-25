South Africa

Czech government bans travel to SA, Brazil due to virus variants

By Reuters - 25 February 2021 - 08:59
The Czech Republic has banned travel by its citizens to SA and Brazil due to the new coronavirus variants.
Image: PAUL YEUNG

The Czech Republic will ban travel by its citizens to several African and South American countries where there is high risk from new SA or Brazilian coronavirus variants, the government said on Wednesday.

The government is seeking to slow a fast-rising Covid-19 infection rate that has put stress on the central European country's hospitals. Lawmakers have debated tighter measures to combat the spread.

The health ministry said the travel ban would be in effect from February 26 to April 11, with some exceptions. It includes countries such as Botswana, Brazil, SA, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and others.

The ministry has reported some new Covid-19 infections suspected to be from the SA variant but has not confirmed those cases.

