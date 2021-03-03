Dutch sex workers decry coronavirus curbs, demand to get back to work

Several dozen sex workers protested in front of the Dutch parliament on Tuesday against a government decision to ease coronavirus restrictions for some professions but not sex work, normally legal in the Netherlands.

The protesters carried red umbrellas and signs reading "Blow jobs are real jobs" and "Sex work: Yes. Stigma: No".

"I'm protesting because sex workers are being discriminated against. You can go to the hairdresser or you can go to a massage therapist but you can't go and see a sex worker," said sex worker and candidate in the March parliamentary election Yvette Luhrs.