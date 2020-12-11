10 arrested as Hawks raid suspected drug dens and brothels in Witbank

Ten people were arrested after a raid operation on suspected brothels and drug dens in Emalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga, the Hawks said on Friday.

The operation was conducted on Thursday by various units, including the tactical response team and family protection unit.

“During the search in the identified premises, sex workers were interviewed and they confirmed that they originate from Zimbabwe and Lesotho and all provinces [around the country],” said Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi.