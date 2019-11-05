Sex workers denied justice over rapes, says UK prostitutes' collective

Police and prosecutors are becoming less willing to take action over rapes reported by sex workers, the English Collective of Prostitutes (ECP) said as a play highlighted their work to bring England's first private rape prosecution.

Nearly 25 years on from the landmark 1995 trial, sex workers still struggle to obtain justice over rape and other attacks at work as they face scepticism from officials and fear of being prosecuted themselves, said ECP member Niki Adams.

"At some point it seemed that things were improving," Adams told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Now feels that it is going backwards."

The ECP estimates about two-thirds of sex workers have suffered some kind of violence.

Adams said the play, "No Bad Women: Rape on Trial", "shows how sex workers face a character assassination in court, and that you get put on trial rather than the rapist".

"They often seem to imply that because you consented to any kind of sexual contact, that you have no right to refuse rape."

Police are working to build trust and improve safety for sex workers, said the National Police Chiefs' Council, and recent guidance underlines that officers must not start from a position of treating sex workers as criminals when they make a report.