Glimmer of hope for vaccine that could eradicate TB reinfection

Tuberculosis reinfection may be a thing of the past if a vaccine that is being developed by the University of Cape Town researchers proves successful.

The results from a clinical trial that is investigating a candidate vaccine that prevents the recurrence of TB in people who’ve recovered from the disease shows promise after it was proved safe and induced an immune response when given to cured patients.

The results of the phase 2 trial of the ID93+GLA-SE candidate vaccine, which have been published in the Lancet, suggest that the vaccine could potentially be used as a therapeutic vaccine for prevention of post-treatment TB recurrence. Other researchers involved in the study are from Stellenbosch University, TASK Applied Science, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute and the Infectious Disease Research Institute.

Between June 2015 and May 2016 researchers assessed 177 HIV-negative people in the Western Cape who had been cured of TB. Participants were enrolled after completing standard treatment and randomly assigned to receive vaccine or placebo in three cohorts, including ID93, GLA-SE and placebo for about six months.

In the vaccine arm researchers observed T-cell responses that were significantly higher than those with placebo. T-cells play a critical part in immunity to foreign substances. No vaccine-related serious adverse events were observed.