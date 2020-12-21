World

France to start Covid-19 vaccinations on Sunday - health minister

By Reuters - 21 December 2020 - 11:08
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris, France December 14, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris, France December 14, 2020.
Image: Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS

France will start its Covid-19 vaccination programme next Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Veran wrote on his Twitter feed.

Veran added in his Tweet on Monday that the French vaccination programme would start off with the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly.

Europe's medicines regulator will on Monday assess the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , with a green light to put Europe on course to start inoculations within a week. 

