World

Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist

By Reuters - 10 November 2020 - 13:08
The economist said once 50-60% of the German population are vaccinated, all restrictions could be lifted.
The economist said once 50-60% of the German population are vaccinated, all restrictions could be lifted.
Image: 123rf/Monchai Tudsamalee

The availability of a vaccine against the coronavirus would be a game changer for Germany's economy, boosting growth significantly, the head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) said on Tuesday.

"An effective vaccine with few side effects changes everything," Gabriel Felbermayr told Reuters.

An aggressive second wave of infections and a new partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease have clouded the growth outlook in Germany.

Germany has closed bars, restaurants, cinemas and gyms for a month until the end of November. Schools and shops remain open under certain conditions.

Felbermayr said if, in a first step, a vaccine could protect vulnerable groups of people, many cultural activities could resume and restaurants and hotels could re-open. It would be possible to ease restrictions as much as over the summer, he said.

Once 50-60% of the German population are vaccinated, all restrictions could be lifted, Felbermayr said.

Pfizer said on Monday the experimental vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19, based on initial data from a large study, lifting hopes around the globe.

The IfW expects per capita income in Germany to grow by 4-5% once the pandemic can be reined in, which it forecasts to happen from spring next year.

That assumption now seems to be increasingly realistic, according to Felbermayr.

"A precondition is that the vaccine can actually be produced and administered to many hundreds of million people worldwide," he said.

LISTEN | Expect a resurgence, but another lockdown won't help - Prof Madhi

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a ...
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus knock-on effect hitting vital health services in Africa - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched ...
News
4 days ago

Johnson & Johnson working on Covid-19 vaccine, and it'll be produced in SA

SA's largest pharmaceutical group, Aspen, has secured a Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X