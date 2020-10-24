US sets new record of 84,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day

VACCINES ON THE HORIZON

“The good news on the horizon is that vaccines look promising,” Fauci told CNN in an interview. “And hopefully by the time we get to the end of November, the beginning of December, we will have shown that we have at least one or two — and maybe more but at least two — vaccines that are safe and effective.”

Health secretary Alex Azar attributed the increase in cases nationwide to the behaviour of individuals, saying household gatherings have become a “major vector of disease spread”.

Asked about an assertion by President Donald Trump during Thursday night's presidential debate that the US is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic, Azar told CNN that Trump was trying to provide hope to Americans waiting for a vaccine.

On Thursday there were 916 reported fatalities in the US, a day after the country recorded over 1,200 new deaths for the first time since August.

Eighteen states have reported their highest daily numbers of hospitalised Covid-19 patients since the pandemic started and on Friday, the number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals climbed to a two-month high.

There are now more than 41,000 hospitalised patients with the coronavirus across the country, up 34% from October 1, according to a Reuters analysis.