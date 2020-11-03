Johnson & Johnson working on Covid-19 vaccine, and it'll be produced in SA

SA's largest pharmaceutical group, Aspen, has secured a Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson.

The pharmaceutical group announced on Monday that the Covid-19 vaccine would be produced at its existing sterile facility in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

Aspen said its subsidiary Pharmacare Limited, which trades as Aspen Pharmacare, entered into a preliminary agreement with two pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson.

The agreement is for “the technical transfer and proposed commercial manufacture of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Ad26. COV2-S (adenovirus serotype 26)”.

“The vaccine candidate is currently undergoing clinical trials. Aspen Pharmacare will perform formulation, filling and secondary packaging of the vaccine for supply to Johnson & Johnson,” the group said.

“This agreement is still subject to the successful completion of the relevant technology transfer activities and finalisation of certain commercial manufacturing terms.”