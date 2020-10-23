Entertainment

Dramatist's play uses psychodrama technique

Motaung gives voice to faceless virus

By Patience Bambalele - 23 October 2020 - 11:02

 

Seasoned theatre maker and teacher Matlakala Motaung has dedicated her life to developing young people in Alexandra to become television and theatre stars...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X