Lot of nonchalant behaviour due to how men are socialised
Trump the antithesis of what men should strive to be
US president Donald Trump is an embodiment of what toxicity is all about. He is in fact a representation of toxic masculinity, and all that we as men must be afraid of becoming. I recently looked up what it means when they say someone is a narcissist. A narcissist is described or characterised as someone who is selfish, egocentric and self-centred.
This week, I am writing about Trump and his abhorrent displays of being macho and “brave” at the expense of lives...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.