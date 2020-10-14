Lot of nonchalant behaviour due to how men are socialised

Trump the antithesis of what men should strive to be

US president Donald Trump is an embodiment of what toxicity is all about. He is in fact a representation of toxic masculinity, and all that we as men must be afraid of becoming. I recently looked up what it means when they say someone is a narcissist. A narcissist is described or characterised as someone who is selfish, egocentric and self-centred.



This week, I am writing about Trump and his abhorrent displays of being macho and “brave” at the expense of lives...