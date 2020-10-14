Sanitising-gel poisoning cases soar among Spanish children amid pandemic

The number of Spanish children treated for poisoning after ingesting hand-sanitising gels has rocketed as the product has become ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish National Toxicological and Forensic Institute said on Wednesday the total reported intoxications from those gels so far this year, at 874, was almost 10 times the number reported in all of 2019.

Children, especially toddlers, accounted for almost two-thirds of the cases. Most of them had swallowed the gel, while a much smaller percentage got it in their eyes, or had been intoxicated after inhaling the product.

"Most common symptoms were digestive tract irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, red eyes, tears or blurring vision," the institute said in a report.

About 80% of the cases had symptoms that "reversed in a short time".