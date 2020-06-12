Kimberley wholesaler admits to excessive pricing of hand sanitisers
A wholesaler based in Kimberley, Northern Cape, which admitted to charging excessive prices for hand sanitisers has agreed to donate hand sanitisers valued at R4,000 to four identified non-profit organisations in the area.
The admission and the donation of the sanitisers by Samys Wholesalers CC forms part of a consent agreement that the wholesaler entered into with the Competition Commission.
The commission received information on March 24 that Samys had allegedly been charging its customers inflated prices for 50ml and 200ml Dettol hand sanitisers.
The commission’s investigation found that Samys had charged customers significantly higher prices for the hand sanitisers compared to other retailers during March 2020.
In terms of the consent agreement, which has been confirmed as an order of the Competition Tribunal, Samys agreed to immediately desist from the excessive pricing conduct. The wholesaler also agreed to immediately reduce its mark-up on 50ml and 200ml Dettol hand sanitisers to agreed maximum percentages for the duration of the state of national disaster.
It also agreed to donate hand sanitisers valued at R4,000 (the value of the “overcharge” amount) to four organisations in the Kimberley area.
The commission has concluded more than 15 consent agreements with companies that have been found to have charged excessive prices for essential goods, including sanitisers and face masks, during the state of national disaster.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.