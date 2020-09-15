Keep your fellowship experience safe

With warmer weather upon us, more people will be making their way to their respective places of worship. It’s important to remember that even though cases have decreased, the coronavirus pandemic is still with us. Below are quick tips to have a safe fellowship experience.

Always be mindful

Before you leave the house, take some time to practise a mindfulness meditation exercise. The fellowship experience has changed and it may be a little intimidating, so preparing your spirit and mind is important for your spiritual fulfilment. Be mindful and alert at all times by ensuring that you observe social distancing and that your face mask is worn throughout.

Keep a checklist

Similar to a grocery list, a checklist will ensure that you have everything you need before you leave the house. Keep a small bag with you for all the essential items. Your checklist should include a pocket-sized sanitiser and some wet wipes. Wear a clean face mask the moment you leave the house.

Avoid social gatherings

An impromptu reunion with others outside the building may be tempting. However, resist it at all costs. When the fellowship session is complete, vacate the premises and go home. Though we may be out of the high risk of infections zone, we are not yet in the clear.