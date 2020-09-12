World

Mexican activists protesting violence against women set building on fire

By Reuters - 12 September 2020 - 11:23
The women and hurled molotov cocktails at building's exterior walls, according to a witness.
The women and hurled molotov cocktails at building's exterior walls, according to a witness.
Image: 123RF/ STOCK IMAGE

Mexican activists protesting violence against women set part of a building belonging to a government rights commission on fire in central Mexico on Friday.

After spraying the building with graffiti, roughly 25 masked women broke down a door, entered the building and started a fire inside, a Reuters witness said.

The women then left the building and hurled molotov cocktails at its exterior walls, according to the witness.

Thirteen women were arrested by police, the State of Mexico government said. They were later released after an outcry on social media about their apparent rough treatment.

Central African Republic seeks justice for rural victims of sexual violence

Restoring court operations in rural parts of the war-torn Central African Republic is vital to tackling sexual violence and ensuring victims can seek ...
News
1 day ago

Demanding justice for murdered women in cases that have not been solved or even properly investigated, activists have also occupied the main offices of the country's federal human rights commission in Mexico City over the past week.

Intense media coverage of the protests have helped reignite debate about topic and spurred demonstrations in other cities across the country. The protests have also focused on Mexico's more than 73,000 missing people.

Femicides, the murder of women due to their gender, rose 5.4% between January and July in Mexico from the same period last year, according to official data. In July alone, 74 women were murdered.

The federal rights commission has urged authorities to not hurt protesters.

The governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, said on Twitter he condemned the actions of the police on Friday and promised an investigation into the incident.

State government prosecutors said in a statement that protocols had been followed in the arrest of the 13 women.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'merely touching' comments spark anger and outrage

Ndlozi responded to the video, denying that EFF members harassed the reporter. He said his party members “merely” touched Hejana.
News
2 days ago

Murdered Limpopo student Kgaogelo Shai's boyfriend was a convicted killer

Letaba Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College student Kgaogelo Shai, who was found dead two weeks after she went missing, may ...
News
3 days ago

Why do GBV victims choose to keep silent and not speak out?

Abuse is layered and complex, and as a person who has worked in this space for years, I am aware of these complexities and I have grappled with them. ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
"It's powerful but elegant, like me": Boity launches new perfume range
X