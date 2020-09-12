Mexican activists protesting violence against women set building on fire

Mexican activists protesting violence against women set part of a building belonging to a government rights commission on fire in central Mexico on Friday.

After spraying the building with graffiti, roughly 25 masked women broke down a door, entered the building and started a fire inside, a Reuters witness said.

The women then left the building and hurled molotov cocktails at its exterior walls, according to the witness.

Thirteen women were arrested by police, the State of Mexico government said. They were later released after an outcry on social media about their apparent rough treatment.