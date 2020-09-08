Why do GBV victims choose to keep silent and not speak out?
Abuse is layered and complex, and as a person who has worked in this space for years, I am aware of these complexities and I have grappled with them. Be that as it may, we are yet to comprehensively understand abuse.
Especially in a manner that will offer the best strategies that will ensure a safer SA for women and children. A South Africa where women and children are not constantly living with the threat of danger...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.