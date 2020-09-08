Why do GBV victims choose to keep silent and not speak out?

Abuse is layered and complex, and as a person who has worked in this space for years, I am aware of these complexities and I have grappled with them. Be that as it may, we are yet to comprehensively understand abuse.



Especially in a manner that will offer the best strategies that will ensure a safer SA for women and children. A South Africa where women and children are not constantly living with the threat of danger...