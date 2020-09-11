Central African Republic seeks justice for rural victims of sexual violence.

Restoring court operations in rural parts of the war-torn Central African Republic is vital to tackling sexual violence and ensuring victims can seek justice, a top government official said, as the coronavirus pandemic fuels gender-based abuse.

Rape has been widely used as a weapon of war in the country of 4.6 million, which is still largely controlled by armed groups despite the signing of peace deals in 2019 to end a long civil war, according to the United Nations.

Aline Gisèle Pana, minister for women, the family and child protection, said the government's priority was to deploy magistrates outside the capital, Bangui, to re-establish state authority in rural areas ravaged by the seven-year conflict.

"Our first priority is that victims must first obtain justice and to that end there must be a criminal chain," she said, referring to the need to have courts functioning at a local level.

"Until now, medical and psychosocial support is provided in several areas. The big problem now is the legal support," the minister added.

The country is also struggling to contain fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 62 people and infected more than 4,700, Pana said.

"Unfortunately, we do not have the necessary means to deal with these two problems," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Bangui.