Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, death toll at 435,682: What you need to know

More than 8.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 435,682​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Surge in cases puts Beijing on alert

Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the novel coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike of cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.

After nearly two months with no new infections, Beijing officials have reported 79 cases over the past four days, the city's biggest cluster of infections since February.

"The containment efforts have rapidly entered into a war-time mode," senior city government official Xu Ying told a news conference.

Xu said 7,200 neighbourhoods and nearly 100,000 epidemic-control workers had entered the "battlefield".