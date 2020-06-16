South Africa

Grade 7 pupils, teachers test positive for Covid-19 in North West

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 16 June 2020 - 08:21
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North West education system has increased to 12 said the department on Monday.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Three are Grade 7 pupils, seven teachers, one principal and one office-based employee. 

Spokesperson Elias Malindi said the affected schools have since been closed. 

MEC for Education in the province, Maphefo Matsemela, said support would be offered to those infected. 

"Sadly, we have registered a sum of twelve confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our department. I take this time to pray for everyone affected by the virus a full recovery together with their love ones and I would also like to indicate that as the department will continue to render them our full support”, she said.

Mmatsema said the closed schools would only be reopened once they had been decontaminated by the guidance of the department of health.

