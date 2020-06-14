Tshwane metro's headquarters closes for Covid-19 decontamination
Three of the City of Tshwane's buildings have been closed for four working days, starting on Monday, after staffers tested positive for Covid-19.
The city’s headquarters, Tshwane House, as well as Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station have been temporarily closed with immediate effect.
They are scheduled to reopen on Friday, the metro said in a statement.
“The interior of the buildings will be disinfected during the evacuation period to combat the spread of Covid-19 infectious risk emanating from the reported positive cases.
“All contacts will be traced and managed according to the department of health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.”
During the disinfection and deep cleaning of the buildings, all employees working at the three affected buildings are encouraged to work from home during the temporary closure period and take the necessary precautionary measures where necessary, said the metro.
