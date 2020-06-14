Boy who died at school did not have Covid-19

The pupil from Kokosi Primary School in Fochville who died on Thursday did not have Covid-19, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said on Sunday.

Masuku and education minister Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday visited the family of Ben Thokozani Thafeni, 13, who died at the local clinic after first going to school on Thursday.

The education department reported on Friday that when Thafeni reported to school on Thursday, the youth brigades detected that he was not feeling well.

Thafeni was immediately taken to an isolation room at the school, and later to a nearby clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival, in the presence of his parent.

Briefing the media on Sunday after meeting the family, Masuku said the first thing the department did after receiving his body was to do a swab on it to ascertain whether the pupil was Covid-19 positive or not.

“The results say that he was negative,” Masuku said.

Lesufi, on behalf of the Gauteng government, extended its condolences to the family, the school community and the Kokosi community as a whole.

“We are indeed in pain. We are in a difficult situation. We share the grief of the family,” Lesufi said.