SA records 57 more Covid-19 deaths and more than 4,000 new cases

SA's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,480 with a massive increase in new cases recorded, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday evening.

The country has recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths: 42 in the Western Cape, 10 in the Eastern Cape and five in KwaZulu-Natal.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA on Sunday was 70,038, with more than 4,000 new cases reported.

The total number of tests conducted has increased to 1,121,958.

Recoveries to date are 38,531, which translates into a recovery rate of 55%.