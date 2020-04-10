Boris Johnson recovering from Covid-19 as Britons told to shun outdoors

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was resting in hospital on Friday as he recovered from COVID-19 while Britons were told to avoid the temptation of spring sunshine during the Easter break with the coronavirus outbreak approaching a peak.

The flamboyant 55-year-old leader's visible decline shook the nation, but he came out of three nights of intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital after going in with a high temperature and cough.

"He must rest up," his father Stanley Johnson told BBC radio, thanking Britons for their outpouring of support and telling them to heed the lesson. "If it can hit the prime minister for heaven's sake, well it does come close to home."

Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control to foreign minister Dominic Raab just as Britain's situation worsened drastically.

The death toll is 7,978 - the fifth highest in the world.

"You cannot walk away from this and go straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment," Stanley Johnson added.

The prime minister's Downing Street office said he was in the "early phase" of recovery and it was unclear how long he would be in hospital. But his improvement cheered Britain and beyond, U.S. President Donald Trump hailing the "great news."

Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, who has had coronavirus symptoms, tweeted a rainbow picture - in support of healthcare workers - along with hands clapping emojis.