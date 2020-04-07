World

No change in British PM Boris Johnson's condition - sources

By Reuters - 07 April 2020 - 07:55
Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson's condition has not changed, sources have said.
Image: Getty Images

There has been no change in Boris Johnson's condition, two sources close to him said on Tuesday, after the British prime minister was taken into intensive care following a deterioration in his coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson was given oxygen on Monday and taken to an intensive care unit at a central London hospital in what Downing Street said was a precautionary measure after his condition had worsened.

