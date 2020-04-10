Samson Mthombeni Challenge: Colourful, vibrant tribute to an icon

Men on social media have paid tribute to Xitsonga music icon Samson Mthombeni by dressing up in vibrant colour doeks and big hoop earrings to commemorate his signature style.

Mthombeni, 74, died on Sunday at Elim hospital in Limpopo.

According to the SABC, his funeral service will be held at N’waxinyamani village, outside Louis Trichardt, on Saturday.

Mthombeni was one of the pioneers of Xitsonga traditional music. He topped music charts in the 70s and 80s and was awarded Living Legend status at the 3rd annual Xitsonga Music Awards in 2005.