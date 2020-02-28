UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios

Britain's Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans' choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Harry and Bon Jovi spoke briefly outside the north London building where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums before heading inside.

A video of the two wearing headphones, with Bon Jovi strumming a guitar before beginning to sing was posted on the official Instagram page of Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals, spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.