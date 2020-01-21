From lavish wedding to non-royals: A timeline of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Megxit'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon begin their new lives as non-royals, after announcing they will be stepping aside from their royal duties to lead more “independent lives”.

From their lavish royal wedding to “Megxit”, here's a timeline of how the couple got here.

Prince Harry weds Markle — May 2018

In a wedding watched by millions worldwide, Prince Harry tied the knot with Markle, who became the first African-American to be married to a British royal.

Markle and Prince Harry pregnant — October 2018

Five months after their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

No strangers to breaking royal traditions and protocol, they said they would live at Frogmore Estate instead of Kensington Palace with the rest of the family, according to Insider.

Private Christening for Archie — July 2019

In July 2018, Archie was Christened in a private ceremony attended by 25 close family members.