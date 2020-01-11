Springboks' World Cup win sparks gold investments

"People from across all walks of life have embraced this product and it certainly is a must-have item in their personal trophy cabinets."

Some of the players that have attained international stardom include scrum-half Faf de Klerk, whose SA flag themed swimming briefs have now become iconic. De Klerk wore his briefs while meeting Britain’s Prince Harry in the Springbok locker room after the victory.

Team captain Kolisi's stardom rocketed beyond just the rugby world, with the 29-year old getting acknowledgement from music royalty by being approached to join Roc Nation Sports International, an organisation founded by music mogul and singing icon Beyonce's husband Jay-Z.

Now, five months after the launch Maunganidze said winning the World Cup "has translated to fans wanting to own a piece of that history through the Springbok Invictus collection."

"We have had an overwhelming response from rugby-lovers across the world for the Springbok Invictus medallion collection. The significance of the range and the euphoria of the recent Rugby World Cup in Japan has contributed immensely to the take up of this collector's item."

"They covert it not only as a form of investment but as a piece of history. It's not every day that the ordinary man on the street has the opportunity to feel part of something as significant as a global rugby spectacle."