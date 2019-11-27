Texas woman mauled to death outside her workplace by feral hogs

The death of 59-year-old Christen Marie Rollins has been described by authorities as one of the worst cases they have ever seen, after she was mauled to death by feral hogs.

Rollins was a health care worker and looked after an elderly couple in Anahuac, Texas. Her lifeless body was discovered by the 84-year-old she worked for outside the house on Sunday morning, after she failed to show up on time for her shift, CNN reports.

According to The Guardian, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne described the incident as one of the most shocking and tragic he had ever seen.