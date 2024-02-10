×

South Africa

AKA murder investigation at advanced stage - police

10 February 2024 - 11:15
Rapper AKA was shot dead in Florida Rd in Durban on February 10 2023.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi

As the world commemorated the first anniversary of the death of rap star AKA on Saturday, police said they have made progress in his murder and that of his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.

AKA and Tibz were gunned down in an apparent hit outside the popular Wish restaurant in Florida, Durban a year ago.

Police released a statement on Saturday saying the investigation in the murders was at an advanced stage with some suspects already identified.

"The SAPS acknowledges and understands that this is a very sensitive matter, and we would like to assure affected families and the public that in the past year we have spent countless hours and endless manpower on tracing those behind these murders. We have a dedicated team of specialists, seasoned detectives, analysts, technicians working closely with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN. It is important to highlight that this is a prosecution-driven investigation," said Brig Athlenda Mathe.

She added that police have gathered critical evidence.

"We have made progress, we have positive evidence linking identified suspects, others are in custody related to other matters. Others are on the run and the team is hot on their heels.

"We are aware of limited communication with the affected families. The investigation is at a very sensitive stage, and we have therefore taken the decision to limit all communication related to this matter. The limited communication was not at all intended to undermine any of the affected families. We will however endeavour to improve on this in the near future," said Mathe. 

