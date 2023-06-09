×

South Africa

WATCH | ‘We know who we are looking for’: AKA police update, Bester & Nandipha latest

09 June 2023 - 20:02

National police commissioner Fanie Masemola briefed the media on various matters the police have been investigating. From Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's escape to the murder of hip hop artist AKA.

Masemola says more arrests are expected in the Thabo Bester case. 

“We are investigating ... there are a lot of people involved in this investigation.”

Speaking on the death of Jackson Mkhaulesi, who was a senior investigator in the Thabo Bester prison escape, Masemola says there was no foul play involved.

“The investigating officer, a Brig Mkhaulesi, said that at the moment the preliminary investigations are that there was no foul play — a member committed suicide.” 

On the murder of AKA, commissioner says police should be given space to investigate the matter. It's been almost five months since AKA was murdered in Durban. 

“We know who we are looking for and where we are going,” says Masemola. 

