The Durban restaurant in front of which rapper AKA was fatally shot is closing down, citing a severe downturn in business since the incident.
Wish On Florida announced on Monday that it was closing its doors permanently from April 10. AKA shot dead near the eatery on the night of February 10. Wish On Florida was opened in 2019 by businessmen Wayne Ndlovu and Philani Kweyama.
According statement by the restaurant, business had not been doing well, forcing the directors to close. Kweyama announced the news on social media, stating that they were extremely sad that they have to close shop.
The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish on Florida effective 10th April 2023 – where we will be hosting The Last Supper.”
It further said: “Wish on Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022. We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support in the last three years. Catering for you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be grateful.
“To our staff members who are the fabric that held Wish On Florida together – this was not an easy decision. Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of our employment that has been difficult, and unfortunately, the above mentioned has led to an untimely farewell.
"Thank you for your outstanding dedication and passion to providing the best service and quality to Wish On Florida. Thank you for embracing and embodying our vision and bring it to life every day for the last three years. We invite the public to join us on last trading week as we have an exciting line-up [and] activations from April 7 to leading to 'The Last Supper' on April 10.”
Restaurant where AKA was shot dead is closing shop
'Business went down dramatically after the incident'
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
