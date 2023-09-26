×

WATCH | ‘Not far from dealing final blow in AKA murder case’: Bheki Cele gives latest update

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 26 September 2023 - 18:42

Police minister Bheki Cele was questioned about the latest updates on AKA’s murder investigation on Tuesday during a police press briefing.

“The cars have been found, people have been identified and the firearm used has been found. They are chasing these people and are not far from dealing the final blow to this case,” said Cele.

“This has taken some time for the family, friends and the nation but he was a well-known figure, AKA. But we request that police be given space to resist the push that might end in breaking their case even before they achieve the proper investigation. But it is continuing.”

AKA was shot and killed on February 10 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

