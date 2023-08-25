Previously, police minister Bheki Cele said he received daily updates on the case.
“It is a matter we cannot let rest. We can’t be giving you the blow-by-blow of what is happening but the progress is there,” he said. “There are maybe things I’m not supposed to say, but ... we have collected a lot of cellphones that we’re working [on] and downloading [data] and trying to put things together.”
AKA's mother Lynn Forbes said she has learnt to accept grief.
“I’ve always believed my heart was big and spacious, with many rooms to accommodate many people. These days I often feel like where my heart used to be there is just a big hole in my chest, without space even for myself. Grief is not something you get over, it never ends. You just learn to live with it and grow around it.
“And in the moments when it feels like the Band-Aid is being ripped off the healing wound, you start all over again ... until the next time and the next time and the next time.
“In the meantime, I’m OK with not being OK, not being a strong woman and OK leaning on those who allow me to grieve on my own terms while holding my hand and quietly walking beside me as I find my way.
“I accept grief is an element of who I am now, that it has altered my being forever and I don’t have to get to the other side of it. It is what it is.”
'We won't go to court with half-cooked case': Police have identified suspects in AKA and Tibz's case
Image: Instagram/ AKA
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the police have identified the suspects who shot rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
AKA and Motsoane were shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road in February.
Speaking on eNCA, Mkhwanazi said police identified the suspects and are building a “solid case” before making arrests.
“The team viewed videos and picked [up] things initially missed. They also analysed phone [signals] picked up in the area.
“As we started investigating, we received information some of the vehicles were already parked there before the shooting. We profiled the cars and discovered they belong to certain individuals.”
Mkhwanazi said when the case goes to court it will be “lengthy”. However, he did not disclose when that will be.
“We do not want to go to court with a half-cooked case or few arrests,” he said.
