An IFP ward councillor and two pupils were killed in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday afternoon.
This prompted national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to deploy the national task team responsible for investigating political killings to arrest those behind the incident.
The Nongoma local municipality councillor was ambushed along the R618 in Nongoma while attending to a vehicle breakdown on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a group of armed men stopped next to his vehicle and shot the councillor multiples times. He died on the scene.
“The suspects then fired shots at a passing scholar transport taxi that was transporting schoolchildren. Four children were shot and wounded and two of them, aged 11 and 12, sadly succumbed to their injuries,” she said.
Attackers shoot dead IFP councillor and two children in Nongoma
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
