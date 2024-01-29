×

South Africa

IFP official gunned down in Estcourt

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 29 January 2024 - 11:50
IFP office bearer Mthokozisi Sithole was shot dead in Estcourt
Image: Supplied

An IFP office bearer was shot dead by a group of men in Estcourt on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said several shots were fired at Mthokozisi Sithole while he was standing near his car.

He was the interim secretary of the iMbabazane constituency in Escourt.

"No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrests have been made," said Netshiunda.

TimesLIVE

