An IFP office bearer was shot dead by a group of men in Estcourt on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said several shots were fired at Mthokozisi Sithole while he was standing near his car.
He was the interim secretary of the iMbabazane constituency in Escourt.
"No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrests have been made," said Netshiunda.
TimesLIVE
IFP official gunned down in Estcourt
Image: Supplied
An IFP office bearer was shot dead by a group of men in Estcourt on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said several shots were fired at Mthokozisi Sithole while he was standing near his car.
He was the interim secretary of the iMbabazane constituency in Escourt.
"No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrests have been made," said Netshiunda.
TimesLIVE
Umvoti municipality IFP councillors reinstated by court
WATCH | IFP unshaken as Malema plots to remove party from Newcastle political helm
Multiparty charter asks civil society to help change SA’s political landscape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos