South Africa

KZN ANC councillor jailed for alleged murder of colleague will hear his fate next year

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 23 May 2023 - 18:33
Mkhipheni Ngiba and his four co-accused made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.
Image: File/ Nqubeko Mbhele

The trial of murder accused eThekwini municipality ward 101 councillor Mkhipheni Ngiba and his four co-accused has been adjourned to July 17.

This follows a brief appearance at the Durban high court on Tuesday, when the court heard the trial was likely to commence next year.

Siyabonga Mkhize, who had been touted as a preferred ANC candidate for the volatile ward, was gunned down with fellow member Mzukisi Nyanga while campaigning in Cato Crest in October 2021 for the local government elections.

Ngiba is charged alongside Nkosinathi Ngcobo, Sandile Mzizi, Sifiso Mlondo and Phathesakhe Ngiba.

The brief court appearance was a marked by delayed start which often ruffled the public.

It also came after opposition parties questioned why Ngiba continued to be on on the council’s payroll despite his lengthy detention.

Ngiba and his co-accused are being detained in Kokstad prison.

Opposition parties tore into the ANC and speaker Thabani Nyawose. DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said they had forged ahead with a process of submitting a motion for the removal of the councillor from the municipality’s payroll.

“It is grossly unfair that ratepayers are paying for councillors sitting in jail. We are also calling for the speaker to be investigated for his role in this mess. He should have acted long ago,” said Mthethwa.

His sentiments were echoed by IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi. He said the MEC of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, and Nyawose should be blamed for Ngiba being paid while in custody.

He said the ward incorporating parts of Mayville and Cato Manor had become an eyesore with infrastructural break down and no collection of refuse.

“Water gushes haphazardly. It is concerning that the people of this ward have no one to turn to I hope they have seen firsthand what it means to vote for the ANC.'’ 

Nyawose said a report on the matter would be tabled before the full council on May 30.

TimesLIVE

