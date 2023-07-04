IFP councillor in northern KZN killed during ambush

A well-known IFP councillor has been gunned down in Mtubatuba, northern KwaZulu-Natal, in another political-related killing.
Innocent “Killer” Mkhwanazi, 43, an IFP councillor in uMkhanyakude district municipality, was shot dead at around 5pm on Monday near the Nordale area in Mtubatuba.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Mtubatuba police responded and found Mkhwanazi in his vehicle. He had been ambushed by unknown suspects, who opened fire.
Naicker said Mkhwanazi’s bodyguards were also injured and taken to hospital.
“A third person who was passing by in another vehicle also sustained gunshot wounds. The suspects fled in their getaway vehicle,” said Naicker.
Slain councillor was a peaceful man of God who had no known enemies: ACDP
He said police at Mtubatuba are investigating one count of murder and three of attempted murder.
“We are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”
The IFP said details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this point.
“Further, the IFP condemns this killing in the strongest possible terms. This type of violence does not bode well for our democracy and is cause for serious concern as we approach the 2024 elections,” said IFP national spokesperson and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
