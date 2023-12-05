Former senior ANC official investigated on rape claim

Police have confirmed that a former senior ANC official is being investigated on allegations of rape.
The case was opened at the Mondeor police station, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, said national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
"Due processes will follow. Investigations will guide as to whether there is a case to answer to [or not]," she said.
According to a police report, which Sowetan has seen, the politician, who is also an ex-premier, allegedly sexually abused the woman between 2017 and 2019.
The complainant alleged that the politician offered her financial assistance and had raped her in different locations in Gauteng.
The report further states that when the woman fell pregnant, the politician forced her to have an abortion.
