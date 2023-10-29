×

South Africa

Free State man arrested for kidnapping and raping 17-year-old

29 October 2023 - 19:37
A 52-year-old Free State man is expected to appear in the Ladybrand magistrate's court on Tuesday facing a charge of rape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Free State police have arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly raped and locked a 17-year-old girl in his house. The girl was later rescued by other farm dwellers.

The man is expected to appear in the Ladybrand magistrate's court on Tuesday facing a charge of rape.

“It's alleged that on October 29 at about 3.10am, the 17-year-old girl was at friend's place drinking liquor and went outside to smoke a cigarette when she was approached by the 52-year-old man staying on the same farm,” said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring.

Mophiring said the man allegedly took her to his place where she was raped. 

“He then locked her inside the house until the farm community came and broke down the door of the suspect's house and set her free. She later reported the incident to her mother who alerted the police and went with her to the farm and the suspect was found and arrested,” said Mophiring.

TimesLIVE

