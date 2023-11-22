Number of sexual offences increase in Limpopo

“Through our intensive operations, we managed to arrest 72 suspects for illicit mining and confiscate equipment worth R2.5m. During the evaluated period, there was a notable 11.2% decline in murder cases, amounting to 30 fewer cases than the previous quarter.
“Among the reported 237 [murder] cases, vigilantism accounted for 37, while arguments, misunderstandings or provocations gave rise to 38 of those murders. As part of our efforts to apprehend those responsible, we successfully arrested 149 suspects for committing murder,” she said.
Transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani said government was concerned about cases of gender-based violence and femicide.
“We are worried when the community takes the law into their own hands as it has the potential to create a state of lawlessness. We urge the community to report any criminal activities to the police. Operation Kukula is commendable in the fight against crime; it must be replicated throughout the province,” said Radzilani.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
There is a slight increase in the number of sexual offences reported in Limpopo between July 1 and September 30.
The province recorded 1,153 cases, up from the 1,031 reported in the previous quarter. Thohoyandou remains the rape capital.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “The primary focus encompasses the prevention of gender-based violence and femicide while effectively combating aggravated crimes such as carjacking, residential burglaries, business premises robberies and cash-in-transit heists.
Transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani said government was concerned about cases of gender-based violence and femicide.
“We are worried when the community takes the law into their own hands as it has the potential to create a state of lawlessness. We urge the community to report any criminal activities to the police. Operation Kukula is commendable in the fight against crime; it must be replicated throughout the province,” said Radzilani.
