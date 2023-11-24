North West ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale, who is accused of statutory rape of two boys, has been denied bail in the Orkney magistrate's court.
ANC councillor accused of statutory rape of two boys denied bail
Image: Antonio Muchave
North West ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale, who is accused of statutory rape of two boys, has been denied bail in the Orkney magistrate's court.
Sepale, a ward councillor in the Matlosana local municipality, appeared incourt on Friday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame welcomed the ruling.
Sepale is facing 11 charges – two of statutory rape, three of the violation of a child, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.
"The state may add other charges when the matter goes to a higher court," Mamothame said.
Sepale was arrested in May.
The case was postponed to January 17.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
