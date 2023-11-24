×

South Africa

ANC councillor accused of statutory rape of two boys denied bail

24 November 2023 - 15:30
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Matlosana councillor Tebogo Sepale.
Matlosana councillor Tebogo Sepale.
Image: Antonio Muchave

North West ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale, who is accused of statutory rape of two boys, has been denied bail in the Orkney magistrate's court.

Sepale, a ward councillor in the Matlosana local municipality, appeared incourt on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame welcomed the ruling.

Sepale is facing 11 charges – two of statutory rape, three of the violation of a child, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.

"The state may add other charges when the matter goes to a higher court," Mamothame said.

Sepale was arrested in May.

The case was postponed to January 17.

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za

