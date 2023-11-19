Mpumalanga residents have set alight and killed a sangoma who was once accused of being the mastermind behind the death and mutilation of Bontle Mashiyane,6.
Samuel Tsela, a sangoma whose kidnapping, rape and murder charges were provisionally withdrawn in August this year was removed from his rented house at Mataffin, Mbombela, and beaten and his body was set alight by a group of community members on Saturday evening.
After his original home in Mganduzweni was set alight at the time of his arrest and after the charges against him were withdrawn, he rented a place at Mataffin, where residents recognised him and warned him to leave.
Mpumalanga police have confirmed the incident but said no one had been arrested yet.
“Police received a report about a mob justice incident at Mataffin (next to Shisanyama). They rushed there and found an African male who was still burning and he was also bleeding from the head. Preliminary investigation revealed that the male was attacked by a group of people and they ran away when they saw the police. The male was identified as Mangebeletane Samuel Tsela. A case of murder has been opened and no arrests have been made yet,” said police spokesperson Bri Selvy Mohlala on Sunday.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi on 082 469 2431.
Bontle went missing in April last year while playing with friends at her yard. A man had been seen speaking to her. Her lifeless body was found mutilated 21 days later in the bushes not far from her home at Maganduzweni near Hazyview.
Parolee Collen Hlongwane, 37, his girlfriend Ntombikayise Ngwenya, 41, Bontle’s neighbour Thapelo Ngomane, 26, Tsela and his son Philasande, 29, were arrested last year and charged with kidnapping, rape and murder.
Charges against Tsela were provisionally withdrawn due to lack of enough evidence.
Sangoma beaten, burnt to death to avenge mutilation of girl’s body (6)
Charges against him were withdrawn due to lack of sufficient evidence
Image: Thulani Mbele
Mpumalanga residents have set alight and killed a sangoma who was once accused of being the mastermind behind the death and mutilation of Bontle Mashiyane,6.
Samuel Tsela, a sangoma whose kidnapping, rape and murder charges were provisionally withdrawn in August this year was removed from his rented house at Mataffin, Mbombela, and beaten and his body was set alight by a group of community members on Saturday evening.
After his original home in Mganduzweni was set alight at the time of his arrest and after the charges against him were withdrawn, he rented a place at Mataffin, where residents recognised him and warned him to leave.
Mpumalanga police have confirmed the incident but said no one had been arrested yet.
“Police received a report about a mob justice incident at Mataffin (next to Shisanyama). They rushed there and found an African male who was still burning and he was also bleeding from the head. Preliminary investigation revealed that the male was attacked by a group of people and they ran away when they saw the police. The male was identified as Mangebeletane Samuel Tsela. A case of murder has been opened and no arrests have been made yet,” said police spokesperson Bri Selvy Mohlala on Sunday.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi on 082 469 2431.
Bontle went missing in April last year while playing with friends at her yard. A man had been seen speaking to her. Her lifeless body was found mutilated 21 days later in the bushes not far from her home at Maganduzweni near Hazyview.
Parolee Collen Hlongwane, 37, his girlfriend Ntombikayise Ngwenya, 41, Bontle’s neighbour Thapelo Ngomane, 26, Tsela and his son Philasande, 29, were arrested last year and charged with kidnapping, rape and murder.
Charges against Tsela were provisionally withdrawn due to lack of enough evidence.
Sangoma who 'recognised' Meyiwa accused at arrest does U-turn in court
KZN’s ‘drunk’ sangoma sentenced to two life terms after raping and slitting woman’s throat
KZN woman gets 20 years in jail for attempting to sell child with albinism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos