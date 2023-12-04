×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cop accused of raping man he arrested on minor charge in Free State

By TimesLIVE - 04 December 2023 - 13:38
A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a man he arrested for urinating in public. File photo.
A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a man he arrested for urinating in public. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says a police constable is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday on a rape charge.

He was arrested by Ipid after a 21-year-old man who had been arrested by the officer laid a charge.

The officer and a female colleague were patrolling at 3.15am on Sunday when they allegedly saw a man urinating in a street. They stopped and the officer told him they would fine him for urinating in public.

When they arrived at the police station, the female officer stayed in the vehicle while the constable went in with the young man.

The constable later came back with the complainant and they dropped him at a taxi rank.

He later lodged a complaint.

TimesLIVE

Woman who opened rape case to ‘extort’ ex ends up behind bars

A young woman who opened a rape case against her former boyfriend in an alleged attempt to extort him will spend nearly a month behind bars after her ...
News
1 day ago

Eight arrested for robbery, rape of three security guards

A group of eight suspects has been arrested for the rape of three fsecurity guards at a transport department depot in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
4 days ago

Life term for Limpopo man who raped girl while working at her home

A Limpopo court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to life behind bars for raping a young girl at her home in Tafelkop.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct