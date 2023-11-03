×

South Africa

Two life terms for man convicted of rapes, other offences in North West

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2023 - 19:15
Victims of Hans Appie were robbed of their belongings and in some instances assaulted and raped. Appie has been sentenced to two life terms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Taung regional court has sentenced Hans Appie to two life terms for various offences including rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.

Appie, 50, committed the offences in 2013 and 2014 when he terrorised women and children going to school and work in Pampierstad.

“The accused would rob his victims of their belongings and in some instances assault and rape them, with the youngest of the victims being 17,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West Henry Mamothame said on Friday. 

He said police linked Appie to these offences through DNA samples after he was arrested on March 16 2014.

“He was denied bail and he pleaded not guilty to all charges, alleging he was in a love affair with the victims.”

In aggravation of sentence, senior prosecutor advocate Zoleka Majikijela urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, considering the seriousness of the offences.

Magistrate Thataetsile Matolong agreed with the state and said courts had a responsibility to protect society from such offenders. 

Matolong sentenced Appie to two life terms on two counts of rape, 15 years for rape, five years for sexual assault, 15 years on each of the four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and eight years on each of the two counts of attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

