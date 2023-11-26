Man arrested for the 2021 murder of NG Kerk pastor Liezel de Jager

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of NG Kerk Suidkus pastor Liezel de Jager.
De Jager was murdered at her home in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, on October 13 2021.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS cold case unit, which took over the case earlier this month, managed to trace and link the suspect to her murder.
"The members worked tirelessly in analysing and following up on information and in the early hours of 24 November 2023, the team made an arrest in Bloemfontein," Mathe said on Sunday.
The man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday on a murder charge.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
