Miner who allegedly butchered co-worker and posed for selfie with corpse abandons bail

Miner Boinehelo Lefefa, 43, who is charged with the murder of Alcino Macovo, 51, abandoned his bail application.
Lefefa briefly appeared in the Westonaria magistrate's court on Thursday. His case was postponed to January 30 and has been transferred to the regional court.
His lawyer Lwazi Mzinyathi briefly consulted with Lefefa before telling the court he was abandoning bail, without providing a reason.
Lefefa was allegedly caught on camera stabbing Macovo to death, disembowelling him and trying to behead him, before taking a selfie and recording videos of himself with the corpse. He also allegedly took Macovo's cellphone.
He allegedly attacked the deceased with a knife after approaching him at a spaza shop.
Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused abandoned bail and the matter was postponed to January.
“Hopefully by then, we will have finalised all the state investigations so that we can move to the next stage of disclosing the contents of the docket to the defence so that they can prepare for the trial,” she said.
She added investigations were at an advanced stage and should be concluded soon.
