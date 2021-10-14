South coast pastor found dead in her yard with strangulation marks
Police are investigating the murder of NG Kerk Suidkus pastor Liezel de Jager whose lifeless body was discovered by her husband in Amanzimtoti on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the 38-year-old mother of two girls was found with strangulation marks on her neck.
“At 7am Amanzimtoti police received a complaint of murder on Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti. Upon arrival at the scene police found a 38-year-old female victim lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck. None of her possessions were taken. A case of murder has been opened at Amanzimtoti SAPS for investigation.”
De Jager’s husband Werner is believed to have found her body.
She had allegedly returned home from a jog.
Her church held a prayer for De Jager and her family on Wednesday evening.
