South Africa

'Close family relative' allegedly hired hitman to kill police sergeant

By TIMESLIVE - 23 November 2023 - 12:38
The latest suspect to be arrested allegedly arranged a hitman to kill Sgt Khayalethu Mbonomnyama. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

A close family relative of a police officer shot dead in the Eastern Cape faces a charge of murder after an investigation revealed she allegedly orchestrated the hit. 

Sgt Khayalethu Mbonomnyama, 41, was shot by unknown suspects in May in Motherwell. He was attached to the rapid rail police unit at Swartkops in Gqeberha. 

“A 55-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Gqeberha Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team, with [the] Mthatha organised crime [unit] and Elliotdale visible policing [unit], for allegations of murder,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. 

“The suspect is a close family relative of the police officer who was murdered. The investigation revealed the accused allegedly arranged the hitman to murder the police sergeant.” 

The woman’s four co-accused — Mfezeko Khelephu, 31, Masithembe Manundu, 41, Luvuyo Nkomozonke, 41 and Ayanda Khelephu, 41 — were arrested on September 14 and remanded.

The woman will appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Thursday.   

TimesLIVE

