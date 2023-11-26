Two people died in a light aircraft crash in Centurion on Sunday.
Emer-G-med's Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a crash site at the Sunderland Ridge area in Centurion shortly after 8am.
“On arrival on the scene an aircraft was found to have crashed in a field. Both occupants were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” he said.
He said police were on the scene and an investigation would determine the cause of the crash.
TimesLIVE
Two die in light aircraft crash in Centurion
Image: crimeairnetwork/ X
