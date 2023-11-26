×

South Africa

Two die in light aircraft crash in Centurion

By TIMESLIVE - 26 November 2023 - 15:40
Two people have died following a light aircraft crash in Centurion, Gauteng on Sunday
Image: crimeairnetwork/ X

Two people died in a light aircraft crash in Centurion on Sunday. 

Emer-G-med's Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a crash site at the Sunderland Ridge area in Centurion shortly after 8am.

“On arrival on the scene an aircraft was found to have crashed in a field. Both occupants were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” he said.

He said police were on the scene and an investigation would determine the cause of the crash.

TimesLIVE

